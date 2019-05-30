“The first person I ever met who was fiercely anti-smartphone case was my boss at an old startup job,” Maria Teresa Hart writes for Vox. “‘This,’ he said, pinching his thin iPhone between his thumb and pointer finger, ‘involved hours of effort. People worked to get this phone as slim as possible, and now I’m going to slap a thick case over it?’ He shook his head.”

“My boss wasn’t a pioneer. Caseless crusaders are everywhere, and soon after our chat, I spotted them all over,” Hart writes. “At The Verge, despite tallying potential repairs in the hundreds of dollars and debating whether caselessness is foolish, Nick Statt admitted to keeping his iPhone X bare: ‘It feels like a crime to put a case on the nicest smartphone Apple’s ever made.'”

“Kit Yarrow, a consumer psychologist and author of Decoding the New Consumer Mind… sees the caseless phone as a way to quietly signal your affluence. The message, she says, is ‘I’m above the possibility of damaging my phone, and if I do, no big deal because I can shell out for a new screen.’ Or as one commenter said at The Verge, ‘If I made $500,000 a year, I think I could allow myself a naked iPhone X,'” Hart writes. “There was a time when simply having a smartphone was a surefire sign of disposable income, but no longer.. [This] could be why we’ve arrived at a place where being reckless with your phone and rejecting a case is the ultimate indication of means.”

