“Have some photos on your iPhone that you’d like to keep private?” Sandy Writtenhouse asks for iDownload Blog. “You might let your child use your phone to play a game or let your friend borrow it to make a call. And suddenly,photos show up on the screen. No! Whatever those photos might include, and we won’t ask, there is a way to make sure that no one can see them.”

“Here are some of the best iPhone apps for hiding photos to keep them away from prying eyes,” Writtenhouse writes.

• Private Photo Vault – Pic Safe

• Secret Photo Album Hide Photo

• Secret Photo Vault – Keepsafe

“If you have photos that you want to make sure never go any further than your iPhone or iPad, then definitely check out these apps,” Writtenhouse writes. “They each give you great features for free and lots of extras with their in-app purchases.”

