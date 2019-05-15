“Here are some of the best iPhone apps for hiding photos to keep them away from prying eyes,” Writtenhouse writes.
• Private Photo Vault – Pic Safe
• Secret Photo Album Hide Photo
• Secret Photo Vault – Keepsafe
“If you have photos that you want to make sure never go any further than your iPhone or iPad, then definitely check out these apps,” Writtenhouse writes. “They each give you great features for free and lots of extras with their in-app purchases.”
Read about what each app offers in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Right now, the best solution is a third-party app, but we’re hoping Apple will just allow us to truly hide and password protect photos and videos right in the Photos app, or even in the Camera app (via, for example, a lock/unlock icon in the Camera app where “locked” signifies that you’re currently shooting password-protected photo/video that will not be shared via My Photo Stream and that will be locked in iCloud Photo Library).
