“When Google decided to stop rebranding its partners’ Androids as Nexus models and launched its own Pixel phones three years ago, it targeted the camera as its best hope for standing out in a crowded, competitive smartphone market. That strategy failed in 2016, 2017, and in 2018,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for Roughly Drafted. “This year, Pixel 3 sales are even worse. Now, Google is back with a Nexus-priced phone in a market being devastated by even cheaper commodity.”

“Pixel has consistently lagged behind other Androids in both real world and benchmarking performance due to its limited RAM,” Dilger writes. “With its cheaper new Pixel 3a, Google is digging back even further to achieve the performance of a 2013 iPhone 6. It is also carrying 4GB of RAM, the least of any Android flagship. On Android, that’s not nearly enough because the OS is far worse at managing memory, and apps and games routinely demand four times as much RAM as comparable titles on IOS, according to GameBench.”





“Will a cheaper looking, slower Android with some unique camera abilities, but missing many unique iPhone camera features– that can’t match Apple’s privacy and security, can’t run ad-free iOS games, and can’t keep up with blue bubble chats turn around Pixel’s sorry trajectory?” Dilger writes. “Judging from Samsung’s troubled middle-ground offerings, it probably can’t in a world where middling budget phones are already over served by China.”

Read more in the full article here.