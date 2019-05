“Most Mac users avoid Launchpad and instead use Spotlight, the Dock or some other method to launch apps,” Gary Rosenzweig writes for MacMost.

“However, with a change and some tips, Launchpad can be a decent app launcher,” Rosenzweig writes. “First, you’ll want to assign a keyboard shortcut. Then, you’ll want to organize your Launchpad screens so you can find apps easily.”

Rosenzweig writes, “You can also use the keyboard to easily search for apps and get more refined results than in Spotlight.”

Full article here.