“Want to buy a new Mac to edit with Final Cut Pro X? Can’t decide between an iMac Pro or a beefy MacBook Pro?” Peter Wiggins writes for fcp.co. “Here are a few thoughts that might help. The conclusion might surprise you.”

“We will start with the Mac Book Pro, a 15 inch 2018 model, 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9. 32GB of RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB of HBM2 memory and 4TB of SSD,” Wiggins writes. “The iMac Pro is a 27inch 3.2 GHz 8 Core, with 64GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD and the Radeon Pro Vega 64 GPU with 16GB of memory.”

“A three minute 1080i timeline with resized UHD ProRes 4444 originals, with moves and a slight shade applied took two minutes 29 seconds to export from the iMac Pro to the desktop SSD,” Wiggins writes. “On the MacBook Pro, all the source material was kept on the desktop to try and negate the speed advantage of the iMac’s 10GigE connection. The same project took 3 minutes and five seconds to export to the desktop (SSD again) Not too shabby at all.”

“If you travel a lot, especially by air, then the Mac Book Pro and peripherals is the way to go. It is a fast machine, capable of turning around news reports or blogs & YouTube uploads before editors on PC laptop behemoths get the Adobe spashscreen up,” Wiggins writes. “But, I always returned to the iMac Pro when editing for any long periods of time… I have to admit to being nervous carrying around a £4,000 plus MacBook Pro that could get broken or easily stolen. With the iMac Pro back at base at FCP.co towers, do I really need all that portable computing power? No! So that’s why I’m looking at buying a 13 inch MacBook Pro…”

