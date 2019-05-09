“Apple, Facebook, and Google are all firmly on the record now: they agree that privacy is a good thing, that government should protect it, and that you can trust them to respect it,” Scott Rosenberg writes for Axios. “The catch: Each company defines privacy differently and emphasizes different trade-offs in delivering it.”

“For Apple, privacy is primarily about keeping your personal data between you and your device,” Rosenberg writes.

“For Facebook, privacy chiefly means limiting who can see what you post or send. Yes, but: Facebook’s approach to privacy barely acknowledges the complaint from users and critics that they’re most concerned about how much Facebook itself knows and shares about them — and what they most want is privacy from Facebook” Rosenberg writes. “Google is now emphasizing privacy as an option that you can invoke. Yes, but: Most users never bother to change default settings. And Google still collects a ton of data, which can be a concern for those worried about government overreach.”

