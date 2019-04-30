“Apple Inc. has a lot to live up to with its earnings report coming on the heels of a rally that has added almost $300 billion of market value this year,” Jeran Wittenstein writes for Bloomberg. “The shares are up 43 percent from a 21-month low touched in early January after worse-than-expected iPhone sales prompted the company to cut its fiscal first-quarter revenue forecast.”

“Poor iPhone sales in China were a big reason Apple cut its forecast in January. Investors are keen to know if trends in that critical region have improved,” Wittenstein writes. “With iPhone sales shrinking, investors have become increasingly fixated on services revenue, which continues to grow quickly. Wall Street is anticipating sales of $11.2 billion in the fiscal second quarter, up 22 percent from the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.”

“Apple has traditionally updated its capital-return plans with the fiscal second-quarter earnings report,” Wittenstein writes. “This time, Apple could add as much as $100 billion to its share repurchase authorization and raise its dividend by as much as 16 percent, according to Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster.”

