“In Part 1 of my 2014 vs 2019 iMac comparison articles, I provided an overview and a number of comparison benchmark results,” Rob Griffiths writes for The Robservatory. “In Part 2, I looked at changes in gaming performance between the two machines.”

“But there was one more thing I wanted to do: Compare Blu-ray ripping speeds,” Griffiths writes. “I do have a few new movies to rip, as I’m trying to finish our collection of all the films in the first three phases (now called the Infinity Saga) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That meant buying the films I’d liked the least — The Incredible Hulk and the first two Thor movies. With that came the chance to compare the Blu-ray ripping speed of the two iMacs.”

“It gained nearly a minute just copying the file to the solid state drive — I wasn’t expecting much of an improvement, as I figured the limiting factor was the speed of the Blu-ray drive,” Griffiths writes. “The real time saver is in the video transcoding: The new iMac was over twice as fast as the old one.”



