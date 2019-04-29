“Strength of Services is leading the business until the 5G iPhone cycle. Anticipation will start to build in late 2019 and we expect a 5G product in late 2020,” Munster and Thompson write. “For Mar-19, we expect revenue and earnings slightly better than consensus of $57.6B and EPS of $2.37, implying a 5% revenue decline, a similar decline to Dec-18. We expect Apple will add $100B to the buyback and increase the dividend by 16%.”
“Getting to net cash neutral is one of Apple’s biggest levers to move shares higher. We expect Apple to be net cash neutral in 3 years, ahead of investor expectations of 5 plus years,” Munster and Thompson write. “To become net cash neutral, Apple will have to reduce its cash balance by almost $150B. We expect Apple to return $300B to investors in 3 years (cash from operations + cash draw down from balance sheet), with ~85% through buybacks.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As Jim Cramer often says of Apple: Don’t trade it, own it.
SEE ALSO:
Why Apple is poised to beat earnings estimates again – April 25, 2019
What to expect from Apple’s Q219 earnings report on April 30th – April 25, 2019
Apple’s Q219 earnings will be revealed on April 30th – April 2, 2019