“Bah said he had previously lost a non-photo learner’s permit, which may have been found or stolen by the real thief and used as identification in Apple stores,” Van Voris reports. “As a result, Bah claimed, his name may have been mistakenly connected to the thief’s face in Apple’s facial-recognition system, which he said the company uses in its stores to track people suspected of theft.”
“Apple and Security Industry Specialists Inc., a security firm that’s also named as a defendant, declined to comment on the suit,” Van Voris reports.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: $1 billion? Did he hold his pinky to his lips when he asked for that?
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]