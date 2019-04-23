“A New York student sued Apple Inc. for $1 billion, claiming the company’s facial-recognition software falsely linked him to a series of thefts from Apple stores,” Bob Van Voris reports for Bloomberg. “Ousmane Bah, 18, said he was arrested at his home in New York in November and charged with stealing from an Apple store. The arrest warrant included a photo that didn’t resemble Bah, he said in a lawsuit filed Monday.”

“Bah said he had previously lost a non-photo learner’s permit, which may have been found or stolen by the real thief and used as identification in Apple stores,” Van Voris reports. “As a result, Bah claimed, his name may have been mistakenly connected to the thief’s face in Apple’s facial-recognition system, which he said the company uses in its stores to track people suspected of theft.”

“Apple and Security Industry Specialists Inc., a security firm that’s also named as a defendant, declined to comment on the suit,” Van Voris reports.

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: $1 billion? Did he hold his pinky to his lips when he asked for that?

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]