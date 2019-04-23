“Every video on the channel appears to be ad-free,” Christoffel reports,”which could offer a compelling reason to watch trailers for upcoming films, such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, through the Apple TV channel rather than a competing channel where ads are commonplace.”
“The behind the scenes clips and interviews found on this new channel are not currently available in the Apple TV app, only on YouTube – though it’s certainly possible that will change in the future,” Christoffel reports.
MacDailyNews Take: It makes perfect sense to promote the upcoming Apple TV+ service as widely as possible.
Apple’s new Apple TV channel on YouTube is here.