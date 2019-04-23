“Over the last few weeks Apple has quietly debuted a new YouTube channel dedicated to one of its services: Apple TV,” Ryan Christoffel reports for MacStories. “The Apple TV channel is home to a variety of videos, like trailers for upcoming films and TV shows, exclusive behind the scenes clips and interviews tied to popular shows and movies, and, of course, videos highlighting Apple’s own original content efforts, like an Apple TV+ trailer and Carpool Karaoke previews.”

“Every video on the channel appears to be ad-free,” Christoffel reports,”which could offer a compelling reason to watch trailers for upcoming films, such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, through the Apple TV channel rather than a competing channel where ads are commonplace.”

“The behind the scenes clips and interviews found on this new channel are not currently available in the Apple TV app, only on YouTube – though it’s certainly possible that will change in the future,” Christoffel reports.

MacDailyNews Take: It makes perfect sense to promote the upcoming Apple TV+ service as widely as possible. Apple’s new Apple TV channel on YouTube is here.