“Apple unveiled four new services last month, one of which was Apple Arcade, which had been previously rumored,” Evan Niu reports The Motley Fool. “The service will be a sort of ‘Netflix for mobile games,’ where users will pay a monthly subscription fee and get access to a large catalog of games, many of which will be exclusive to the service.”

“Much how the dominant video streamer is able to leverage its growing stable of original video content to keep subscribers hooked, Apple hopes to build up a large base of gamers paying a monthly subscription fee as part of its ongoing push to grow its services segment,” Niu reports. “The Financial Times recently reported that Apple has allocated $500 million to invest in Apple Arcade, helping to fund the development of high-quality mobile games. ”

“The company will give ‘several million dollars’ to each game that is selected to be included in the catalog, according to the report. There will be over 100 new and exclusive games included, with exclusive titles earning other incentives from Apple,” Niu reports. “The service will likely end up costing $10 to $15 per month, which is what most content services cost. In fact, Apple Arcade could have even more potential than more glamorous services like Apple TV+ or Apple News+… [HSBC] estimates that Apple Arcade revenue will reach $370 million in 2020 and jump to $4.5 billion by 2024 (assuming around 29 million subscribers paying roughly $13 per month).”



