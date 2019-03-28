“Apple’s new TV streaming service, Apple TV Plus, might have made the biggest splash during the company’s March 25 event, but its gaming service, Apple Arcade, could turn out to be a sleeper hit for the tech giant,” Daniel Howley writes for Yahoo Finance.

“Available this fall for a price that has yet to be announced, Apple Arcade promises more than 100 premium, or pre-paid, games that will be playable across iOS, Apple TV and macOS devices,” Howley writes. “The company’s approach could prove instrumental in winning over customers, thanks to Apple’s decision to only offer premium titles without the need to make in-app purchases.”

“Arcade could turn out to be a solid revenue driver for the company, with Nomura Instinet estimating the service could add $1 billion to Apple’s bottom line,” Howley writes. “Arcade is also leaning on some of the biggest names in gaming to attract hardcore gamers including creators like Hironobu Sakaguchi, who helped craft some of the most influential console games in history including the ‘Final Fantasy’ series; Ken Wong, lead designer of ‘Monument Valley’ and Will Wright who helped create ‘SimCity’ and ‘The Sims.'”



MacDailyNews Take: It certainly has all of the elements of success – if it's priced attractvely. We're withholding judgment, though, as we obviously need to see the price first.

