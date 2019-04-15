“Japan Display was created with government funds in 2012. The idea was to fend off South Korean and Taiwanese rivals by merging Hitachi, Sony and Toshiba’s liquid-crystal display units. The deal created the world’s biggest maker of panels used in smartphones and tablet computers, but the company failed to stay competitive,” Macfarlane writes. “It has lost money every year since 2015.”
“Despite multiple state bailouts, Japan Display, and all its domestically developed technology, now looks set to be taken over by outsiders on the cheap… 0.4 times book value,” Macfarlane writes. “The announcement comes at a fraught time for U.S.-China relations, which might complicate the transaction. More than half of Japan Display’s 2018 sales came from Apple. A Chinese role in the takeover could therefore draw attention from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States; Japan Display has a subsidiary in San Jose, and the company’s fingerprint sensor technology could raise security concerns.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Last chance.
