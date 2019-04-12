“Members of Congress are criticizing Apple for censoring its music to comply with the Chinese government,” Shannon Liao reports for The Verge. “Apple Music’s China service recently removed several Hong Kong singers from its platform, as reported by the Hong Kong Free Press.”

“‘It’s disgraceful to see one of America’s most innovative, influential tech companies support the Communist Chinese government’s aggressive censorship efforts within China as we near the Tiananmen Square Massacre’s 30th anniversary,’ Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tells The Verge,” Liao reports. “Two of the censored singers, Denise Ho and Anthony Wong, are pro-democracy activists. The other singer, Jacky Cheung, released a song written by James Wong, who had confirmed that the lyrics referred to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.”

“Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) admonished Apple on Wednesday for not taking the chance to ‘be a stronger voice for freedom around the globe.’ She also retweeted comments from an executive director at a human rights group that remembers the victims of communist regimes,” Liao reports. “‘Just the latest example of an American tech company choosing to be complicit in the Chinese Communist Party’s high-tech totalitarian state,’ the tweet read.”

“‘This news is extremely troubling. When reports like this surface we need to ask serious questions to ensure human rights are being protected, and if these reports are true, Apple owes the public an explanation,’ Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) said in a statement,” Liao reports. “‘American citizens value the First Amendment and the ability to speak freely – even on controversial topics,’ Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH) told The Verge today, ‘It’s deeply concerning that Apple, according to recent reports, would acquiesce to demands made by Chinese officials to censor pro-democracy music. We should expect better from these companies, and Apple should address these claims.'”

MacDailyNews Take: • It's about finding your values, and committing to them. It's about finding your North Star. It's about making choices. Some are easy. Some are hard. And some will make you question everything. — Tim Cook • You don't have to choose between doing good and doing well. It's a false choice, today more than ever. — Tim Cook • You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripple for change. — Tim Cook • There are times in all of our lives when a reliance on gut or intuition just seems more appropriate — when a particular course of action just feels right. And interestingly I've discovered it's in facing life's most important decisions that intuition seems the most indispensable to getting it right. — Tim Cook • For us, the most important thing we can do is raise people up – that is, either by giving the ability to do things they could not otherwise do, allow them to create things they couldn't otherwise create. It's about giving them tools; it is about empowering people. — Tim Cook • I don't view Apple or myself as an activist. What we do is for some things where we think we have deep knowledge, or think we do, or a strong point of view, we're not shy. We'll stand up, speak out – even when our voice shakes. — Tim Cook • The most important thing is, Do you have the courage to admit that you're wrong? And do you change? The most important thing to me as a CEO is that we keep the courage. — Tim Cook

