“Like any computer, your iPad uses a reserved memory space – called a cache – to store information you’ve recently used,” Dave Johnson writes for Business Insider.

“Ideally, that speeds up your iPad by giving the device fast access to it if you need it again,” Johnson writes. “But if you notice that your iPad has been sluggish recently, or is misbehaving in some way, one remedy may be to clear the cache.”

“There are two caches you can try to clear: the one used by your web browser, Safari, and the cache for your apps,” Johnson writes “To delete an app’s cache, though, you need to delete the app, but you can then reinstall the app.”

MacDailyNews Take: Keep those caches clean, especially Safari’s, but note that this’ll also sign you out of any web pages you are logged into, so you’ll have to sign back in (as you fill that cache once again). This can also work to speed up a Mac that’s browsing sluggishly with Safari: Safari > Develop > Empty Caches. (If you don’t see the Develop menu in Safari, turn it on in Safari > Preferences > Advanced and check “Show Develop menu in menu bar.”)