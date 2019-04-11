“I’ve said before that Apple should introduce both lower-priced HomePods and more expensive ones, the latter for home theater systems (the HomePod Theater?)” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.

“The company may be considering the latter, as it’s filed for a patent (number 20190180688) for ‘automatic rendering of 3D sound,'” Sellers writes. “If it ever sees the light of day, such a system would require more than higher-end HomePods.”

“3D audio effects are a group of sound effects that manipulate the sound produced by stereo speakers, surround-sound speakers, speaker-arrays, or headphones,” Sellers writes. “This frequently involves the virtual placement of sound sources anywhere in three-dimensional space, including behind, above or below the listener.”

MacDailyNews Take: Very cool. Bring it on!