“The company may be considering the latter, as it’s filed for a patent (number 20190180688) for ‘automatic rendering of 3D sound,'” Sellers writes. “If it ever sees the light of day, such a system would require more than higher-end HomePods.”
“3D audio effects are a group of sound effects that manipulate the sound produced by stereo speakers, surround-sound speakers, speaker-arrays, or headphones,” Sellers writes. “This frequently involves the virtual placement of sound sources anywhere in three-dimensional space, including behind, above or below the listener.”
MacDailyNews Take: Very cool. Bring it on!