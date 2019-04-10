“You can check for the update via the Settings app on your Apple TV,” Miller reports. “Don’t expect any major changes in this update, though, as Apple simply says it focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.”
Miller reports, “Apple is currently beta testing tvOS 12.3, which includes the all-new TV app, as well as the Apple TV Channels feature.”
MacDailyNews Note: For those new to Apple TV, here’s how to check for updates or set Apple TV to automatically update:
Check for updates:
1. On Apple TV 4K or Apple TV (4th generation), go to Settings > System > Software Updates and Select Update Software.
2. If there’s an update, select Download and Install. Wait for your Apple TV to download the update. Don’t disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes.After the 3. After the update downloads, your Apple TV will restart and prepare the update. Don’t disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes.
4. After Apple TV prepares the update, it will install it. When the update is complete, your Apple TV will automatically restart again.
Update your Apple TV automatically:
1. Go to Settings > System > Software Updates and turn on Automatically Update.
2. There is no step two. 😉