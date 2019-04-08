“During the 1985 Super Bowl broadcast, Apple followed up its previous — and widely acclaimed — Super Bowl commercial, 1984, with a little disaster called Lemmings,” Ken Segall writes for The Observatory. “Designed to seduce business customers with ‘The Macintosh Office,’ it actually insulted its intended target by depicting them as, uh … lemmings.”

“34 years later, Apple is again making its pitch to business. This time, it’s a bit more down to earth—and infinitely more convincing,” Segall writes. “What Apple offers in the form of Macs, iPhones, iPads, iCloud and more, truly is a complete solution for business customers—enabling people to work anywhere, anytime, sharing and collaborating 24/7.”

Segall writes, “Rather than make a grand symbolic statement about its role as an innovator (Lemmings), the new business ad is Apple doing what it does best—presenting technology in the most human terms.”

Read more in the full article – recommended – here.

MacDailyNews Take: Don’t be a lemming. Smart companies equip their workforce with Macs, iPads, iPhones, and have Apple TVs in every conference room! Learn how Apple products help people do their best work here.