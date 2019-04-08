“Apple recently cut the prices for its HomePod smart speaker worldwide. It reduced the speaker’s U.S. retail price 15% from $349 to $299, and by as much as 18% in certain markets in Europe and Asia,” Leo Sun writes for The Motley Fool.

“According to Strategy Analytics, Apple shipped just 1.6 million HomePods in the fourth quarter, indicating that it remains a niche product even for iPhone users. By comparison, the company shipped 9.2 million Apple Watches in the same quarter,” Sun writes. “Will cheaper HomePods help the device gain more traction, or is it a lost cause?”

“Apple’s HomePod strategy was questionable from the start. Many consumers scoffed at the $349 price tag, since Amazon’s and Google’s devices are much cheaper,” Sun writes. “Simply put, Apple was trying to sell a device with fewer features at a much higher price, and promote the HomePod as a high-end wireless speaker for audiophiles, although consumers could already buy high-quality speakers for less than $250.”



