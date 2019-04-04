“HomePod has seen promotional discounts at many third party retailers (eg: it’s $279 right now at Best Buy) over its lifespan, but now Apple has dropped the smart speaker’s standard list price,” Mayo reports. “This price cut represents a roughly 15% drop and seemingly applies to every region, not just the US. For example, the UK price has fallen from £319 to £279.”
Even when priced at $349, Mayo reports, “HomePod has carved a solid niche for itself and dominates the market for smart speakers above $250.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Move ’em on out, boys!
New to HomePod? Need a second to make a stereo pair? How ’bout one for the bedroom? Now’s your chance!
