“Apple has officially lowered the price of the HomePod worldwide. In the price has fallen from $349 to $299,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“HomePod has seen promotional discounts at many third party retailers (eg: it’s $279 right now at Best Buy) over its lifespan, but now Apple has dropped the smart speaker’s standard list price,” Mayo reports. “This price cut represents a roughly 15% drop and seemingly applies to every region, not just the US. For example, the UK price has fallen from £319 to £279.”

Even when priced at $349, Mayo reports, “HomePod has carved a solid niche for itself and dominates the market for smart speakers above $250.”



