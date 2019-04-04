“Apple has officially lowered the price of the HomePod worldwide. In the price has fallen from $349 to $299,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“HomePod has seen promotional discounts at many third party retailers (eg: it’s $279 right now at Best Buy) over its lifespan, but now Apple has dropped the smart speaker’s standard list price,” Mayo reports. “This price cut represents a roughly 15% drop and seemingly applies to every region, not just the US. For example, the UK price has fallen from £319 to £279.”

Even when priced at $349, Mayo reports, “HomePod has carved a solid niche for itself and dominates the market for smart speakers above $250.”

Stereo pairs create an even wider soundstage for an incredible listening experience on HomePod.

MacDailyNews Take: Move ’em on out, boys!

New to HomePod? Need a second to make a stereo pair? How ’bout one for the bedroom? Now’s your chance!

