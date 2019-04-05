“Linux don Linus Torvalds has spoken of his dislike of social media in an interview to mark the 25th birthday of the operating system,” Chris Merriman writes for The Inquirer. ‘In a wide-ranging interview with Linux Journal, Torvalds blasts: ‘I absolutely detest modern ‘social media’ – Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. It’s a disease. It seems to encourage bad behaviour.'”

“‘I think part of it is something that email shares too, and that I’ve said before: ‘On the internet, nobody can hear you being subtle.’ When you’re not talking to somebody face to face, and you miss all the normal social cues,'” Merriman writes. “He’s not wrong. Some theorists believe that as much as 95 percent of communication is non-verbal. [Torvalds continues], ‘…it’s easy to miss humour and sarcasm, but it’s also very easy to overlook the reaction of the recipient, so you get things like flame wars, etc., that might not happen as easily with face-to-face interaction.’

MacDailyNews Take: As with every tool, it depends on how you use it.