“While it does not appear to be affecting all users, a number of people are reporting being unable to access their G suite or Gmail accounts when using Apple’s Mail app, since updating to macOS Mojave 10.14.4,” William Gallagher reports for AppleInsider.

“The issue appears to be an authentication issue with users being continually prompted for passwords which are then rejected,” Gallagher reports. “There is currently no one solution that fixes the issue for everyone, so for the moment, avoid updating to 10.14.4 if you use Gmail or any of the G Suite apps.”

“If you are affected by this issue, it manifests in one of two ways. The more benign manifestation is the ‘disconnected’ symbol next to the account in Mail, which clears after a click —but may pop up again,” Gallagher reports. “The more profound problem sees users get caught in a cycle of being prompted to re-authenticate the account.”

MacDailyNews Take: Why is it always Google services that are the issue? What are they doing that’s non-standard for email, you know, besides scanning the contents of users’ messages in order to sell and place context-sensitive ads within them?