“Despite the star power of Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Big Bird from Sesame Street, all gathered by Apple for the unveiling in California of its television streaming service Apple TV+, Netflix need not panic,” John Gapper writes for Financial Times. “Apple is entering the arena, but it is not a Netflix killer.”

“Sony, the Japanese consumer electronics and video games company, is a better model for Apple. This sounds like an insult, given that Sony’s past diversification into entertainment never fulfilled the original vision, and its market value is a fraction of Apple’s,” Gapper writes. “Although Steve Jobs, Apple’s founder, was an admirer of Sony, he overtook it before his death.”

“But Apple’s push into television, video games and news could achieve Sony’s original intention of integrating devices and content, this time more sensibly and without wasting so much money,” Gapper writes. “Apple does not need to turn TV+ into another Netflix; it only needs enough top quality shows to pin a content halo to the TV app.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple will bring to fruition “the synergy of audio and video hardware and software” as Norio Ohga, then Sony’s chief executive, spoke of in 1989, as quoted by Gapper. This is also an ironic article for us Sony PlayStation Vue subscribers who have the PlayStation Vue app top left on all of our Apple TVs. SEE ALSO:

