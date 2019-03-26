“Not only are the second-generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case available for in-store pickup,” Benjamin reports, “but you can also snag a pair of second-gen AirPods with a regular wired Charging Case, or a standalone Wireless Charging Case for your existing pair of first-generation buds.”
“Apple’s second-generation AirPods costs $199 when paired with the Wireless Charging Case, or $159 when coupled with a standard wired charging case,” Benjamin reports. “The standalone Wireless Charging Case will set you back $79 for the added convenience of Qi wireless charging.”
MacDailyNews Take: Okay, who got lucky? And how do you like them?