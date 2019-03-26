“If you’re looking to get your hands on a pair of second-generation AirPods, you may be able to score a pair directly from a brick and mortar Apple Store today via in-store pickup,” Jeff Benjamin reports for 9ot5Mac. “Not all locations have stock available, and supplies will likely be limited, so you may want to act fast if you want them today.”

“Not only are the second-generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case available for in-store pickup,” Benjamin reports, “but you can also snag a pair of second-gen AirPods with a regular wired Charging Case, or a standalone Wireless Charging Case for your existing pair of first-generation buds.”

“Apple’s second-generation AirPods costs $199 when paired with the Wireless Charging Case, or $159 when coupled with a standard wired charging case,” Benjamin reports. “The standalone Wireless Charging Case will set you back $79 for the added convenience of Qi wireless charging.”

MacDailyNews Take: Okay, who got lucky? And how do you like them?