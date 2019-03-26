“It’s likely the last of Apple’s stock that the company has finally put on clearance,” Estes writes. “That means that now might be your last time to buy a new iPhone SE.”
“Not all models are available for all carriers,” Estes writes. “All of the iPhone SE models on sale are brand new, not refurbished, and feature such classic Apple technology as Touch ID, an A9 chip, and a 4-inch screen. Get them while you can…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We just checked and found that many SE models remain available. See them via Apple Store’s Clearance page here.
