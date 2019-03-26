“Small-handed iOS fans all over the world should be pleased today,” Adam Clark Estes writes for Gizmodo. “Just a few hours before its big spring event, Apple started selling the iPhone SE in its store again — for as little as $250.”

“It’s likely the last of Apple’s stock that the company has finally put on clearance,” Estes writes. “That means that now might be your last time to buy a new iPhone SE.”

“Not all models are available for all carriers,” Estes writes. “All of the iPhone SE models on sale are brand new, not refurbished, and feature such classic Apple technology as Touch ID, an A9 chip, and a 4-inch screen. Get them while you can…”

MacDailyNews Take: We just checked and found that many SE models remain available. See them via Apple Store’s Clearance page here.

