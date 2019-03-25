“Following the event today, Apple has not released any new hardware but it has rebranded the 2015 fourth-generation Apple TV as the Apple TV HD,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The set-top box, formerly known as simply ‘Apple TV,’ now has a better name that it distinguishes it from the newer Apple TV 4K.”

“With the introduction of the Apple TV+ original content offering, Apple now has four products that start with the name ‘Apple TV.’ Apple TV app, Apple TV+, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD,” Mayo reports. “However, the change to the Apple TV box is merely a rebrand. ”

So, no new Apple TV hardware was announced today, but Mayo reports, “The company did, however, announce that Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices would be adding the Apple TV app in the future.”

Read more in the full article here.

By now having a price to announce for Apple TV+, could Apple still be waffling about whether to offer it free to Apple device owners?

