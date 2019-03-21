“Microsoft is bringing its Windows Defender anti-malware application to macOS — and more platforms in the future — as it expands the reach of its Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) platform,” Peter Bright reports for Ars Technica. “To reflect the new cross-platform nature, the suite is also being renamed to Microsoft Defender ATP, with the individual clients being labelled “for Mac” or “for Windows.””

“macOS malware is still something of a rarity, but it’s not completely unheard of. Ransomware for the platform was found in 2016, and in-the-wild outbreaks of other malicious software continue to be found,” Bright reports. “Apple has integrated some malware protection into macOS, but we’ve heard from developers on the platform that Mac users aren’t always very good at keeping their systems on the latest point release. This situation is particularly acute in corporate environments; while Windows has a range of tools to ensure that systems are kept up-to-date and alert administrators if they fall behind, a similar ecosystem hasn’t been developed for macOS.”

Bright reports, “One would hope that Defender for Mac will also trap Windows malware to prevent Mac users from spreading malware to their Windows colleagues.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Containing Windows contagions thereby preventing Macs from being Typhoid Mary’s for the crappy Windows PCs is the main reason for enterprises to deploy Microsoft Defender for Mac.