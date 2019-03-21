“As users shift towards wireless peripherals and accessories that work over Bluetooth instead of a physical connection, more people are discovering power-related inconveniences associated with the hardware,” Owen reports. “In a patent application published by the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday, Apple’s concept for a “Wireless Charging System with Radio-Frequency Antennas” attempts to solve the issue. Rather than relying on a charging coil in a device being in close proximity to a charging pad, Apple’s solution instead allows for the charging to take place over a short distance, such as within a foot of the charging point. ”
“The position on the display would make such a system ideal for charging nearby items, as it could be angled to cover an area of a desk without exposing the user directly to its transmissions,” Owen reports. “An iMac may not necessarily be limited to just one transmitter, as Apple suggests the use of one in the bottom-left and bottom-right corners, increasing the coverage area.”
Read more, and see more of Apple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Truly wireless charging! (Unlike today’s primitive Qi stuff which, while slightly more convenient, requires, er, wires.)
Apple’s solution could also theoretically charge your Apple Watch right on your wrist as you mouse around and type – and your iPhone, iPad, and, someday soon, your Apple Glasses, too!
