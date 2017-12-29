“VentureBeat exclusively reported last year that regulatory documents indicated Energous and Apple have been working together since 2014,” Horwitz reports. “Separately, Bloomberg reported that Apple hoped to release a zero-contact wirelessly charged iPhone “as soon as 2017,” but was working to increase the distance between the charger and charging devices.”
“Energous says its FCC-approved first-generation WattUp Mid Field transmitter can send power through the air to devices up to three feet away, and is intended for desktop charging. An upcoming Near Field version is meant to replace USB charging cables for some computers within a 10cm range, while a Far Field version will charge devices from across a room,” Horwitz reports. “As for Apple’s patents, the first describes creating ideal schedules for a truly wireless charger capable of sending power to phones, laptops, tablets, and watches, such that the charger knows the order of priority for refueling the devices; the second explores hiding wireless charging equipment inside furniture, vehicles, and other enclosures. The first was filed on June 9, 2017, and the second was filed on June 1, 2017.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve written before, Apple Watch’s and iPhone 8/8 Plus/X’s wireless charging is nice because it’s less fiddly, and especially useful in the dark, but it’s still essentially a corded charging system in practice.
Energous’ solutions are true wireless charging and would be a huge game-changer if it came to iPhone, iPad and other Apple products!
