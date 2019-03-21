“Apple has announced three new products so far this week, an unusual spree of releases for the technology giant which usually prefers to reveal new products as part of a flashy stage show,” Kif Leswing writes for CNBC. “This week’s announcements, which include new versions of the iPad Mini, the iPad Air, the iMac and Apple’s AirPods, were made quietly, through press releases posted early in the morning.”

“Apple went on its hardware-launching bonanza to clear out time during a launch event planned for next week,” Leswing writes. “On Monday, instead of spending time talking about incremental hardware updates, Apple now has an entire presentation’s worth of time to make its pitch to consumers about why its online subscription services are worth buying.”

“Apple will soon launch a streaming video service, CNBC reported last month, which includes free original TV shows as well as a subscription platform for media companies to stream content through Apple’s TV app on iPhones, iPads and the Apple TV,” Leswing writes. “Apple is also expected to release a subscription news service as part of its Apple News app. Code snippets discovered in a recent version of iOS, the iPhone’s operating system, suggests that magazine and news content will be bundled into a single subscription.”

MacDailyNews Take: Clearing the decks for takeoff!