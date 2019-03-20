“Alongside the release of the new AirPods, Apple has released a new lineup of spring Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases that span several different band models and case types,” John Voorhees writes for MacStories.

“For the Watch, Apple has introduced new versions of its Sport Band, Sport Loop, and Leather band. There are also new versions of the Nike Sport Band, Nike Sport Loop, and Hermès Leather bands,” Voorhees writes.

The new bands come in the following colors:

• Sport Band: Spearmint, Delft Blue, Papaya

• Nike Sport Band: Black/Hyper Grape, Spruce Fog/Vintage Lichen, Teal Tint/Tropical Twist

• Nike Sport Loop: Spruce Fog, Teal Tint, Hyper Grape, Summit White, Black

• Leather Modern Buckle: Cornflower, Lilac, Sunset

• Leather Loop: Cornflower and Sunset

• Hermès Double Tour; Rose Sakura/Craie/Argile Swift, Bleu Lin/Craie/Blue du Nord Swift, Etoupe Swift

• Hermès Single Tour: Rose Sakura/Craie/Argile Swift, Bleu Lin/Craie/Blue du Nord Swift, Etoupe Swift

“Apple also introduced new case colors for the iPhone that coordinate with some of the new Watch bands,” Voorhees writes. “There are new Silicone cases that come in Delft Blue and Spearmint for the iPhone XS and XS Max as well as new Leather cases that come in Sunset and Lilac and Leather Folio cases in Cornflower and Lilac. Finally, the recently-introduced Smart Battery case has added Pink Sand to the existing lineup.”

See them all in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Spring has sprung (in the Northern Hemisphere), so time for a new Apple Watch band, at least!