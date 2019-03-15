“Long-time magnetic storage and electronics maker Maxell on Friday launched a lawsuit against Apple, accusing it of violating 10 U.S. patents, some of them inherited from Hitachi,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Three of the patents — 6,748,317, 6,580,999, and 6,430,498 — are connected to walking navigation, and Maxell cites features like Find My Friends and pedestrian routes in Apple Maps as infringements,” Fingas reports. “A third patent, 8,339,493, involves Apple camera design, while a fourth (7,116,438) relates to wireless communication and AirDrop file transfers.”

“Also cited are Maxell’s 6,408,193 covering cellphone technology, 6,928,306 for ring alerts, 6,329,794 for controlling power consumption, 10,212,586 for unlocking one device with another, and 10,084,991, which the company says is violated by FaceTime video calls and iTunes video,” Fingas reports. “A wide range of Apple devices are listed as infringing, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs up to 2018 models.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: An Apple lawyer’s work is never done. Nor is the work of our trusty interns, until they TTK that is! Prost, everyone!