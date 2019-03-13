“Google has moved dozens of employees out of its laptop and tablet division, scaling back the size of its in-house hardware group as it re-assesses product plans in the fiercely competitive computer market,” Nick Bastone reports for Business Insider. “Dozens of Google employees working on the company’s ‘Create’ team – an internal hardware division responsible for developing and manufacturing Google’s laptop [Pixelbook] and tablet [Pixel Slate] products – have been told to find new projects within Google or its parent company Alphabet, amid what sources describe as ‘roadmap cutbacks.'”

“Sources say projects have been canceled within the laptop and tablet division, prompting the changes, but that team members have been instructed to find new roles temporarily within the Google or Alphabet organization,” Bastone reports. “Already, these ‘floating’ employees have been seeking roles within the company’s smartphone division, Pixel, and other Alphabet companies, sources say.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hey, you, go “create” (products that track their users and trample their personal privacy in order to target advertising at them) in some other department!

Bastone reports, “The ‘roadmap pushout,’ as one source familiar with the matter described the move to Business Insider, raises questions about the extent of Google’s commitment to building its own line of laptops and tablets, a fiercely competitive market with thin razor profit margins.”



MacDailyNews Take: The move "raises questions about the extent of Google's commitment" in the three people left on earth who are unaware of Our Lady of Transitory Endeavor's penchant for starting projects only to drop them at random, abandoning the very (gullible) users they so love to exploit for financial gain.

