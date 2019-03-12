Apple has debuted four new videos covering iPhone operation on the company’s YouTube channel which cover:

• How to securely send or receive money through iMessage

• Change the way you work and play with the smartest, most powerful chip ever in a smartphone: A12 Bionic

• How to quickly find your missing AirPods, iPad, iPhone and more with Find My iPhone

• How to have two numbers on one phone with Dual SIM

MacDailyNews Take: The more of these, the better, as far as we're concerned as many people are not aware of iPhone's advantages over the iPhone wannabes.

