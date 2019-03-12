• How to securely send or receive money through iMessage
• Change the way you work and play with the smartest, most powerful chip ever in a smartphone: A12 Bionic
• How to quickly find your missing AirPods, iPad, iPhone and more with Find My iPhone
• How to have two numbers on one phone with Dual SIM
MacDailyNews Take: The more of these, the better, as far as we’re concerned as many people are not aware of iPhone’s advantages over the iPhone wannabes.
