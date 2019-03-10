Apple has debuted five new videos covering iPhone operation on the company’s YouTube channel which cover:

• How to easily access your boarding pass, credit cards, and tickets with the Wallet app

• How to chat with an expert in real-time

• How to find the best shot within a moving photo by selecting a different keyframe using Live Photos

• How to use your face as your password to securely log into apps via Face ID

• How iPhone’s water resistance lets you survive the accidental spill on your phone

MacDailyNews Take: The more of the, the better, as far as we’re concerned as many people are not aware of iPhone’s advantages over the iPhone wannabes.