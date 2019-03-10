• How to easily access your boarding pass, credit cards, and tickets with the Wallet app
• How to chat with an expert in real-time
• How to find the best shot within a moving photo by selecting a different keyframe using Live Photos
• How to use your face as your password to securely log into apps via Face ID
• How iPhone’s water resistance lets you survive the accidental spill on your phone
MacDailyNews Take: The more of the, the better, as far as we’re concerned as many people are not aware of iPhone’s advantages over the iPhone wannabes.