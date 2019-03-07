“Spotify and Apple Music have not taken action against Michael Jackson’s music catalog following the release of ‘Leaving Neverland,’ a two-part HBO documentary that accuses the pop superstar of sexually abusing two young boys in the ’80s and ’90s,” Sean Burch writes for The Wrap. “The move is a departure from the stance the two companies took against R. Kelly after the singer was hit with new accusations of sexual misconduct… Both Spotify and Apple Music removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists last year.”

“Jackson’s music, it’s worth noting, isn’t actively featured when users open Apple Music, and hasn’t cracked Spotify’s top 200 global chart in the last week,” Burch writes. “Jackson has reentered the public conversation after ‘Leaving Neverland’ debuted on HBO on Sunday night. The four-hour documentary, which concluded on Monday night, featured comprehensive accusations from two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who said that Jackson sexually assaulted them when they were young boys.”

“The Jackson estate has vehemently opposed the documentary, calling it ‘the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death,'” Burch writes. “At the same time, the estate is suing HBO for $100 million, accusing the network of violating a non-disparagement clause that was part of an agreement the two sides had which granted HBO the right to air Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour in 1992.”

