“Pixar is looking for a good Mac nerd to join its support team,” Bister Hein writes for Cult of Mac. “If you’ve ever dreamed of working for one of the most iconic animation companies in the world, but don’t have any actual animation skills, this might be your best chance.”

“Pixar says it is looking for someone to join its Mac Team as a Frontline Support Manager,” Hein writes. “If you’re hired you would help deploy and support hardware and software for macOS, iOS, and tvOS operating systems for all Pixar employees.”

Attention Apple IT pros: Pixar’s Mac Team is hiring a Frontline Support Manager to help us deliver incredible technology experiences. Interested in joining our team of supers? Apply here: https://t.co/So6pdA5LWV pic.twitter.com/3WknO1X07K — Tyler Fazakerley (@tfaz) March 6, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Have at it, guys and gals!