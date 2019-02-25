“The Touch Bar was a controversial addition to the MacBook Pro, and it’s a feature many Mac users ignore,” Kris Wouk writes for MakeUseOf. “A lot of people tend to forget that it’s there at all—until they curse the missing Escape key.”

“But it doesn’t have to be this way,” Wouk writes. “You can transform the Touch Bar from a forgotten strip above to keyboard to a useful tool you use every day. All it takes is a few tweaks.”

“With the arrival of the Touch Bar, the MacBook Pro keyboard lost its physical Escape key. If you’re a keyboard-heavy computer user, you might find the lack of tactile feedback a problem. Fortunately, there are ways you can fix this,” Wouk writes. “One of the simplest options is to use the app “Haptic Touch Bar” [$5]. This is a simple app that vibrates the MacBook’s trackpad whenever you press a button on the Touch Bar. You can control exactly how much this vibrates, as well as whether to play a sound or not.”

MacDailyNews Take: It's there, so you might as well make good use of it! If only Apple would put the Touch Bar on their standalone keyboards, so every desktop Mac could also have it, maybe more developers would make use of it.

