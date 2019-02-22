“when I gaze out toward the approaching Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, I can already tell you that it will bring perhaps the most diverse selection of smartphone forms, sizes, designs, and specifications we’ve yet seen. MWC 2019 will be defined by this diversity, with companies straining at the edges of conventional design to try and come up with an original idea, an attention-grabbing concept, or just a good old gimmick that will differentiate their product from all the rest,” Vlad Savov writes for The Verge. “In simple terms, things are going to get weird.”

“Over the many years that I’ve been attending MWC, I’ve also noticed two primary routes of advancement for the majority of phone manufacturers. Path A is to copy Apple. Let’s just be upfront about it. Copying the iPhone is how Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei — the three others in the top four global smartphone manufacturers, beside Apple — got their start, and it’s served many other companies well,” Savov writes. “Path B is to pursue being first without regard for much else. This approach assumes that the consumer is fickle, easily distractible, and unsatisfied with merely incremental improvements. The more dramatic the novelty and the more visually appealing and recognizably different it is, the better… Hence the introduction of the Galaxy Fold headline-grabber of this week.”

“After the major redesign of the iPhone with the iPhone X, Apple didn’t really do much of an overhaul of its smartphone in the fall of 2018,” Savov writes. “2019 is a path B kind of year.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Path A is way to duping the world’s ignorati. Path B never works out very well. Regardless, get ready for some goofball Android junk! Google’s Android before and after Apple’s iPhone: Cellphones before and after Apple iPhone: