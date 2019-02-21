“Apple Watch users soon get used to using their device for all kinds of tasks, including messaging, but do you know all you need to know?” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “Apple has crammed a whole host of messaging features inside of Messages on the Apple Watch. The thing is, not all of them are obvious to every user and I’m pretty confident that most Apple Watch owners could use a little help finding those features…”

“Siri is a fast way to respond to or to initiate chats in Messages on Apple Watch. Access Siri in the usual way (push and hold the Digital Crown), and then say: ‘Send a message to Sacha and let her know I’ll be there in 20 minutes,’ and lower your wrist to send,” Evans writes. “You can also open the Messages app and firmly press the display until the New Message item appears. Tap this and you’ll be asked to Add the contact – either find them in your contacts book, search for them, dictate their number or type it and tap Send.”

“The fastest way to respond to a message is (oddly enough) not listed on the reply screen and is called Tapback. This consists of a small number of responses, including a heart, a thumbs up and a thumbs down, laughter, exclamation marks and a question mark,” Evans writes. “To access Tapback: When you receive a message, double tap it. The Tapback screen pops up. Tap the response you want to use. Job done!”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: There are a lot more tips in the full article. We can almost guarantee that even veteran Apple Watch Messages users will learn something new in Evans’ full article!