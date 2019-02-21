“In a statement to Macerkopf, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content announces that App Store payments to European developers have just exceeded $25 billion,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“[Oliver] Schusser became the head of Apple Music last year with the departure of Jimmy Iovine,” Mayo reports. “In his role as head of international content, he is also expected to be working on programming for Apple’s upcoming TV and news/magazine subscription services.”

“As of January, Apple said total developer payouts topped $120 billion,” Mayo reports. “This means about 20% of total App Store sales flow to European app developers.”

Congrats, European iOS app developers!

