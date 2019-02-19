“Apple released the third developer beta of iOS 12.2 today, and with it comes a few new features. In addition to design tweaks and subscription discount options for developers, Apple has enhanced Siri functionality to help spread awareness of its Today at Apple retail initiative,” Michael Steeber reports for 9to5Mac.

“Upon updating to iOS 12.2, users with the Apple Store app installed will find a new toggle located in Settings > Siri & Search > Apple Store,” Steeber reports. “Apple has added a feature called ‘Find Interests in Other Apps,’ that when enabled will offer Siri suggestions for Today at Apple sessions based on your installed applications and Safari usage.”

“For instance, if you use Procreate on your iPad every day, Siri could suggest an Art Walk or a drawing session,” Steeber reports. “If you use a lot of workout apps, Siri might suggest the Health & Fitness Walk.”

MacDailyNews Take: Not only is it a nice feature, it’s a way to get you into the store. BTW: At Apple, the era of the soft sell is over. SEE ALSO:

