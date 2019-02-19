“As part of its efforts to rebuild Apple Maps, Apple has been collecting street-level data with LiDAR-equipped vehicles for over three years, with at least 45 states across the U.S. partially surveyed to date,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“That total is set to rise in the coming months, as Apple has confirmed it will begin surveying Alaska, South Carolina, and Tennessee between March and July, according to an update to its recently revamped Apple Maps image collection website,” Rossignol reports. “Data collection is also set to continue in seven other states over that time.”

“Apple’s surveying efforts have reached nearly every corner of the United States. Apple plans to roll out its improved Maps app across the country section by section over the next year,” Rossignol reports. “Apple Maps vehicles have also surveyed parts of Croatia, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, and they are headed to Andorra in April, according to Apple’s website.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Have fun with Alaksa, guys and girls! At 1/5th the size of the rest of the U.S., Alaska is bigger than Texas, California, and Montana combined!