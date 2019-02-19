“The furnace in my house hails from 1969. An expert came to service it. Should I switch it out for a new one, I asked him,” Chris Matyszczyk reports for ZDNet. “‘No way,’ he said. ‘In those days, things were built to last. It’s like a Ford Thunderbird.'”

“Which is why I find myself a touch unsurprised at the events that transpired in Professor John Pfaff’s parents’ attic,” Matyszczyk reports. “Pfaff, a Fordham law professor, took to Twitter at the weekend to offer his personal tale of product durability.”

“As he began to witness the resurrection of games such a Adventureland, Olympic Decathlon, and even — I didn’t know this had existed — Neuromancer, he considered the effect this would have on his children. Specifically, on their historical perspectives,” Matyszczyk reports. “He found old floppy disks and even a letter addressed to him, written in 1986 and typed by his dad on the computer.”

MacDailyNews Take: We posted this specifically from a 27-inch iMac (Mid 2011) because we can.

Macintosh. You get what you pay for, and then some!