“The furnace in my house hails from 1969. An expert came to service it. Should I switch it out for a new one, I asked him,” Chris Matyszczyk reports for ZDNet. “‘No way,’ he said. ‘In those days, things were built to last. It’s like a Ford Thunderbird.'”

“Which is why I find myself a touch unsurprised at the events that transpired in Professor John Pfaff’s parents’ attic,” Matyszczyk reports. “Pfaff, a Fordham law professor, took to Twitter at the weekend to offer his personal tale of product durability.”

“As he began to witness the resurrection of games such a Adventureland, Olympic Decathlon, and even — I didn’t know this had existed — Neuromancer, he considered the effect this would have on his children. Specifically, on their historical perspectives,” Matyszczyk reports. “He found old floppy disks and even a letter addressed to him, written in 1986 and typed by his dad on the computer.”

Oh.

My.

God. An Apple IIe. Sat in my parents’ attic for years. Decades. And it works. Put in an old game disk. Asks if I want to restore a saved game. And finds one! It must be 30 years old. I’m 10 years old again. pic.twitter.com/zL7wWxOo36 — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

My kids thought things were insanely retro when my wife and I played NES Super Mario on the oldest’s Switch. Tomorrow morning their definition of retro is going to shift significantly. pic.twitter.com/cwpMyvCoYw — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

Just found this letter my dad typed to me in 1986, when I was 11 and at summer camp. I REALLY WONDER what my theory abt the daily newspaper comics Spider-Man was. My dad passed away almost exactly a year ago. It’s amazing to come across something so “ordinary” from him. pic.twitter.com/Aog3MiSnXN — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: We posted this specifically from a 27-inch iMac (Mid 2011) because we can. Macintosh. You get what you pay for, and then some!