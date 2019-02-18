“In a new report from The Information, the site details a few purported anecdotes of Huawei trying to steal Apple trade secrets,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The tactics involved Huawei engineers appealing to Apple’s manufacturers and suppliers with promises of big orders, but instead using the opportunity to pry on processes specific to Apple’s component production.”

“In one example, Huawei engineers working on a smartwatch met with a supplier last fall. According to the report, the engineers tried to eke out specs about the Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor by making promises of big orders,” Mayo reports. “In another case, a Huawei engineer sent a photograph of a material to the Apple supplier asking them to ‘feel free to suggest a design you already have experience with.’ The supplier reportedly refused to cooperate.”

Mayo reports, “The Information says there is also suspicion that Huawei copied the 2016 MacBook Pro’s thinner hinge design.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Shocking. I don’t want to surmise too much here, but Apple technology may have been picked off by China and now China is becoming very competitive with Apple. — National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, January 4, 2019 The U.S. is acting swiftly on Intellectual Property theft. We cannot allow this to happen as it has for many years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2018