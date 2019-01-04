“Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said Friday that Apple’s technology may have been stolen by the Chinese,” Fred Imbert reports for CNBC. “‘I don’t want to surmise too much here, but Apple technology may have been picked off by China and now China is becoming very competitive with Apple. You’ve got to have rule of law,’ Kudlow said in an interview with Bloomberg. ‘There are some indications from China that they’re looking at that, but we don’t know that yet. There’s no enforcement; there’s nothing concrete.'”

“Kudlow’s comments came shortly after China’s Commerce Ministry said Chinese and U.S. officials will meet next week to discuss trade,” Imbert reports. “They also come after Apple slashed its revenue guidance for the fiscal first quarter, citing an unexpected slowdown in China. As of the third quarter of 2018, Apple is the third-largest smartphone maker by global market share, behind Samsung and Huawei, according to data from IDC.”

MacDailyNews Take: In related news, Usain Bolt was dead last in the 2018 NYC marathon because, as with Apple in smartphone market share, he does not compete in marathon races.

Imbert reports, “But Kudlow said Friday that ‘Apple is not apocryphal’ and that not all companies are facing the same headwinds as the tech giant.”

