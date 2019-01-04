“Kudlow’s comments came shortly after China’s Commerce Ministry said Chinese and U.S. officials will meet next week to discuss trade,” Imbert reports. “They also come after Apple slashed its revenue guidance for the fiscal first quarter, citing an unexpected slowdown in China. As of the third quarter of 2018, Apple is the third-largest smartphone maker by global market share, behind Samsung and Huawei, according to data from IDC.”
MacDailyNews Take: In related news, Usain Bolt was dead last in the 2018 NYC marathon because, as with Apple in smartphone market share, he does not compete in marathon races.
Imbert reports, “But Kudlow said Friday that ‘Apple is not apocryphal’ and that not all companies are facing the same headwinds as the tech giant.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple technology has been stolen by everyone. Take a look at your phone, random Android settler who wandered in here by accident: It’s a pretend iPhone; a knockoff – and a poor one at that.
SEE ALSO:
President Trump: Apple is a great company; should build big, beautiful plants in America – January 4, 2019
How Google reacted when Steve Jobs revealed the revolutionary iPhone – December 19, 2013
Steve Jobs: ‘I’m going to destroy Android, because it’s a stolen product; I’m willing to go thermonuclear war on this’ – October 20, 2011