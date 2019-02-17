“As you would expect from an Apple product, there’s no direct setup required to begin experiencing podcasts on Apple Watch,” Bryan M. Wolfe and Christine Chan write for iMore. “Once the Apple Podcasts app has been installed on both devices, you’re good to go.”

“The only requirements are that you have watchOS 5 or later installed on your Apple Watch and you’ll need to pair Bluetooth headphones or a speaker to your Apple Watch to listen to the podcasts,” Wolfe and Chan write. “Podcasts you’ve saved in the built-in Podcast app automatically move from your iPhone to your Apple Watch when the latter is charging. Once your iPhone recognizes the Apple Watch is connected to power, it will begin transferring the files.”

“You can listen to podcasts from your Apple Watch through Wi-Fi and LTE, depending on the model you own (Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + LTE),” Wolfe and Chan write. “After episodes play, they’re removed from the device automatically.”

MacDailyNews Take: There must be a significant battery hit to using the Apple Watch’s built-in speaker as Apple really doesn’t use it for long pieces of audio.