“While classical music fans welcomed the specific focus of the area,” Broussard writes, “many of our readers quickly pointed out the numerous issues that remain for classical listeners on a daily basis within Apple Music, and the fact that they’ve been there since the launch of the service with seemingly no correction in sight.”
“This is a problem that affects nearly every streaming music service, including Apple Music rival Spotify,” Broussard writes. “In an effort to find out exactly what’s wrong with classical music on Apple Music — and what steps could be taken to address these problems — we asked [some experts] to detail the biggest issues with classical music on Apple Music.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hire some classical experts for human curation, Apple!
SEE ALSO:
Apple is finally making iTunes better for classical music – August 2, 2016