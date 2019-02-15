“Last August, Apple Music was updated with a new section in Browse curated by Deutsche Grammophon, one of the biggest classical music labels in the world,” Mitchel Broussard writes for MacRumors.

“While classical music fans welcomed the specific focus of the area,” Broussard writes, “many of our readers quickly pointed out the numerous issues that remain for classical listeners on a daily basis within Apple Music, and the fact that they’ve been there since the launch of the service with seemingly no correction in sight.”

“This is a problem that affects nearly every streaming music service, including Apple Music rival Spotify,” Broussard writes. “In an effort to find out exactly what’s wrong with classical music on Apple Music — and what steps could be taken to address these problems — we asked [some experts] to detail the biggest issues with classical music on Apple Music.”

